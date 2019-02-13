× Windy and warmer for Valentine’s Day

Expect rising temperatures overnight before more rain arrives Thursday night.

Temperatures will be colder on Friday and snow will develop in the evening, mainly south of I-70, and continue through Saturday morning.

Expect much colder air this weekend with highs below freezing and lows in the 20s.

We’ll have a chance for accumulating snow Sunday with a weather system moving up from the Tennessee Valley.

Up to six inches of rain has fallen this week and with the ground saturated from recent snow melt, widespread flooding is occurring. Area waterways will continue to rise through the week and should be avoided.

