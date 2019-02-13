× UPDATE: I-65 back open in Jackson County after fiery crash that killed 3

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. – The southbound lanes of I-65 have been reopened in Jackson County after being closed due to a fiery crash that killed three people on Wednesday.

Indiana State Police responded to the scene of the five-vehicle crash near mile marker 54 shortly after 10 a.m.

Investigators say a semi driven by Cameron R. Haskett, 28, had slowed in the left lane due to slowed traffic from highway maintenance. A GMC Sierra driven by John W. Mumma, 67, had slowed behind Haskett’s vehicle and an RV driven by Glenn E. Cardelli, 57, had slowed behind Mumma’s vehicle.

Then, police say a semi driven by Roger E. Woody, 46, failed to slow his vehicle for the stopped traffic and he collided with the rear of Cardelli’s vehicle. This caused a chain reaction, pushing Cardelli’s RV into the back of Mumma’s vehicle. Mumma’s vehicle was then pushed into the rear of Haskett’s trailer. Woody’s vehicle also collided with a semi being driven by Anatoliy M. Petrov, 43, that was traveling in the right lane of I-65 Southbound.

As a result of the collision, Mumma, Cardelli, and Cardelli’s wife Kathryn were all killed. None of the other participants were injured.

According to Wheeles, the closure lasted about 11 hours as crews investigated and cleared the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Toxicology results are pending at this time.

*UPDATE* The Southbound lanes of I-65 in Jackson County are now being opened back up after the crash eleven hours earlier that claimed the life of three people. A news release will be forthcoming shortly. — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) February 14, 2019

This crash on I-65 does involve fatalities. There are five vehicles involved. Crews are still working to extinguish the fire. This will be a lengthy detail. I foresee it being multiple hours before I-65 Southbound will be back open. I-65 Northbound is open through the area. https://t.co/EFZm8cnSs0 — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) February 13, 2019