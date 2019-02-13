The Chainsmokers announce tour dates, Indy on list

Posted 2:15 pm, February 13, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 31: Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers perform onstage during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2019 on December 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Chainsmokers’ latest tour includes a visit to Indianapolis.

The concert will be on Nov. 7 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The 41-city tour, titled “World War Joy,” kicks off Sep. 25 in Cincinnati and will wrap up on Dec. 6 in Vancouver. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com. VIP packages, that can include premium seating, an invitation to The Chainsmokers’ soundcheck, a Q&A session with the artists, specially designed merchandise and more, will also be available. Multi-platinum band 5 Seconds of Summer, who is featured on The Chainsmokers latest single “Who Do you Love,” will joining the tour on all dates. Rising pop-star Lennon Stella will perform as the tour’s opening act.

The Chainsmokers are a Grammy-winning artist/producer duo, boasting multi-platinum certified hits such as “Roses,” featuring Rozes, “Don’t Let Me Down,” featuring Daya and “Closer,” featuring Halsey, which was the longest running #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2016. The band’s debut album, “Memories…Do Not Open,” has been certified platinum and debuted at #1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

