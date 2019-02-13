Snow exits but in comes colder air

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've had some light snow overnight with a few flurries left over for the morning rush. This light dusting isn't enough for much shoveling, but you will come across slippery roads--especially in neighborhoods--Wednesday morning.

Last night's wind was not as relaxing as the steady, light rain from the night before. Some gusts reported were as high as 45 mph in Muncie.

That wind is still lingering Wednesday morning. Wind chills have dipped into the single digits for many. Gloves and hats recommended!

Highs will be just a touch below normal today; certainly colder than yesterday where we had 40s.

Thursday is Valentine's Day! Most of the day will be dry but rain moves in around 8 p.m., so if you have late dinner plans, bring along an umbrella.

Not much rain will fall--just pesky sprinkles.

The weekend will also be chilly with more snow possible on Sunday.