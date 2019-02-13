2 cars crash on EB I-70 in Hendricks County

Posted 5:11 am, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 06:23AM, February 13, 2019

Photo from scene of crash on February 13, 2019

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – Two cars crashed on EB I-70 in Hendricks County.

The crash occurred around 4:45 a.m. near SR 39, about five miles west of Plainfield.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police don’t believe weather played a factor in the crash, and they think it’s speed-related. Indiana State Police say they haven’t taken any weather-related calls in hours, and they don’t see or feel any ice at the scene.

Currently, the left lane is closed, but all lanes will re-open within the next half hour.

