× Scotty’s Brewhouse closing its doors in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Another Scotty’s Brewhouse is closing its doors, this time in Noblesville.

The restaurant chain announced Wednesday that its location at Hazel Dell Crossing has permanently closed for business, effective immediately.

Scotty’s says the closure is due to circumstances outside of its control with a 3rd party entity.

“We would like to thank our wonderful employees for their service and dedication,” wrote the restaurant on Twitter. “We are grateful to the community in Noblesville and the surrounding areas for being loyal members of the Brewhouse family and for sharing this truly rewarding experience with us.”

The restaurant is encouraging its customers to visit the location on 96th Street on the north side of Indianapolis.

The closure of the Noblesville location comes just two months after Scotty’s and Thr3e Wise Men filed for bankruptcy. During that time, the restaurant chain closed its locations in Carmel, Muncie, downtown Indianapolis and in Waco, Texas.