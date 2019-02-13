× Rising Sun police chief dies following single-vehicle crash

VEVAY, Ind. — A southeastern Indiana police chief has died in a single-vehicle crash.

The Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office says 49-year-old Rising Sun Police Chief David Hewitt died at a hospital following the crash about 7:20 a.m. Wednesday on Indiana 56 outside Vevay.

The sheriff’s office says the crash remains under investigation but icy road conditions are believed to have been a factor.

Rising Sun Mayor Brent Bascom says 49-year-old Hewitt worked in law enforcement for 27 years. He had been with the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department and the Lawrenceburg Police Department before joining the Rising Sun department.

Mayor Bascom has ordered flags in the city to be lowered to half-staff for 27 days.