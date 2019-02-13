× Over a pound of meth, $4,500 in cash confiscated during Jackson County traffic stop

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested two people on drug charges Tuesday, after finding meth, a syringe, marijuana and cash during a traffic stop.

Senior Trooper Mark LeMaster spotted a white Ford pickup truck traveling on I-65 that appeared to have fake license plates and was following another vehicle too closely. LeMaster stopped the truck and requested backup from another trooper and his K9, Teague. Teague signaled that he sensed drugs in the truck, leading to a search.

Police found roughly one and a quarter pounds of methamphetamine hidden under the truck, along with a small amount of marijuana, a syringe and over $4,500 in cash. Both occupants of the truck were arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Gregory Scott Nasby, 53, of Columbus, Indiana, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and dealing marijuana. Theresa Maria Burns, 46, of Columbus, Indiana, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle and dealing marijuana.