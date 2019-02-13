Over a pound of meth, $4,500 in cash confiscated during Jackson County traffic stop

Posted 12:02 pm, February 13, 2019, by

(Photo By Indiana State Police)

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested two people on drug charges Tuesday, after finding meth, a syringe, marijuana and cash during a traffic stop.

Senior Trooper Mark LeMaster spotted a white Ford pickup truck traveling on I-65 that appeared to have fake license plates and was following another vehicle too closely. LeMaster stopped the truck and requested backup from another trooper and his K9, Teague. Teague signaled that he sensed drugs in the truck, leading to a search.

Police found roughly one and a quarter pounds of methamphetamine hidden under the truck, along with a small amount of marijuana, a syringe and over $4,500 in cash. Both occupants of the truck were arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Gregory Scott Nasby, 53, of Columbus, Indiana, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and dealing marijuana. Theresa Maria Burns, 46, of Columbus, Indiana, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle and dealing marijuana.

(Photo By Indiana State Police)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.