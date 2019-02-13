Near east side coffee shop serving hidden menu item: Narcan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A coffee shop on the near east side of Indianapolis has a hidden menu, but what you will find on it is an item you would never expect--the life-saving drug naloxone.

Rabble Coffee is giving free nasal sprays of the opiate overdose reversal drug. The product, also known by the brand name Narcan, is in high demand due to the opioid epidemic going on across the country.

“I’ve had a few different run-ins with people overdosing over the years," Rabble Coffee founder Josie Hunckler said. “Basically just say that you need it, and I will give it to you."

The Circle City Users Union said Rabble's neighborhood can be prone to overdoses. The group added that other shops in Indy are thinking of getting on board. Rabble gets its supply from the Indiana Recovery Alliance (IRA). Since 2015, IRA has supplied 35,000 doses of naloxone, and reversed 2,500 reported overdoses.

“They’ve all been trained to show other people how to use naloxone," Circle City Users Union Founder Jes Cochran said. "They will give you a quick little run-through of how to use the nasal spray naloxone. In 2015, there was a law that was passed, pretty colloquially known as Aaron’s Law.

"Our buddy, Justin Phillips over at Overdose Lifeline, lost her son Aaron Sims to an opioid overdose, and wrote this really, awesome piece of legislation that made it so everyone in the state of Indiana can access naloxone. You can have naloxone and you can use naloxone to prevent a fatal overdose, as long as you stay with the person afterwards."

Naloxone is free at Rabble, and if you want to learn how to use it yourself, the shop will host a training session Saturday, March 9, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.