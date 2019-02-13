Multi-agency raids target more than 30 people accused of drug trafficking in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Dozens of accused drug dealers are behind bars following a series of drug raids across Indianapolis.

Federal, state, and local officers fanned out across Indianapolis Wednesday morning to serve arrest warrants for over 30 people wanted in connection with drug trafficking in the city.

The FBI confirmed they led the large-scale takedown of what they called a “criminal enterprise.”

The teams began their sweep early in the morning, targeting several homes where surveillance indicated there was active drug trading.

Similar sweeps have been conducted recently as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a nationwide strategy by the Department of Justice to reduce violent crime in all cities.

Just last month, the Drug Enforcement Agency headed up a different raid where several suspects were arrested and 15 search warrants were served. That bust resulted in several pounds of meth, marijuana, heroin and cocaine being seized.

Neighbors in Haughvlle said they supported the drug crackdown in January.

“Well, that’s less drugs on the streets and less crime. Hopefully they can get it cleaned up,” said neighbor Angie Smith.

“I just think they’re doing a really good job trying to keep the streets clean,” said neighbor Jose Bautista.

That feeling also isn’t unique to Indianapolis.

Last year in early May, federal prosecutors dismantled a major drug trafficking ring in Kokomo, an effort they dubbed Operation Law and Order. That raid resulted in nearly 20 arrests and seized drugs smuggled into Indiana from Mexico.

At that time, U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler offered a word of warning to drug dealers across the state. That warning that also applies to the early morning raids on Wednesday.

“If you are dealing drugs and infesting our communities with addiction, you will pay a price and that price will be harsh,” said Minkler in May 2018. “Indiana and the southern district of Indiana will be the most inhospitable place in this country to deal drugs.”

Several federal officials refused to comment on camera about the raids Wednesday.