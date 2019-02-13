Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office wants help solving unusual 1993 cold case over missing man

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help solve an unusual cold case regarding a man reported missing on May 7, 1993.

Detectives say Paul Raymond Harrod left a $100 bill and a note for his wife stating he “needed to get away for a while” before he left his home near Sheridan on November 27, 1992. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

According to the sheriff’s office, Harrod left in his 1992 white Geo Metro two-door hatchback, but left no indication where he was going or when he might return. Detectives say they’ve learned that vehicle was sold in Denver, Colorado in 1994.

Officers believe Harrod has possibly been using false identifying information that has resulted in few results during the investigation.

Detectives say they’ve been able to determine that Harrod’s Social Security number wasn’t issued to him until 1987, the high school he listed as attending has no record of a person by that name ever being there, and a person by the same name with the same parents’ names and date of birth was killed by a car at the age of 5 in Harrod, Ohio.

Detectives believe Harrod may now be in his 70s, but an exact age may not be available.

Investigators working the case say they recently received the photos of Harrod, one of which is a wedding picture taken on the day prior to his disappearance. Detectives say they would also like help identifying the best man in the photo because they want to gather information from him.

The sheriff’s office has also enlisted criminal justice students from Purdue University to help with the odd case.

Anyone with information regarding Harrod or who may have known him during his time in Hamilton County is asked to contact Detective Lockhart at 317-776-9887 or through Hamilton County Public Safety Communications at 317-773-1282.