Fortville man charged on multiple counts of child molestation

Posted 3:59 pm, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 04:01PM, February 13, 2019

(Photo By Fortville Police Department)

FORTVILLE, Ind. — Fortville police have arrested Nicholas McHenry, 21, for child molestation.

The police department was notified of a child being inappropriately touched by an adult on Feb. 6. An investigation revealed that there were several female victims, all under 16 year of age.

Police say McHenry was identified as a suspect and he confessed to sexually molesting three girls in his home during an interview with detectives, on Monday. He was arrested and charged Wednesday with one count of felony 1 child molestation and two counts of felony 4 child molestation.

McHenry is being held at the Hancock County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

 

