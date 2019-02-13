Tip line for Delphi murders: 844-459-5786

FEMA administrator resigns following investigation into use of government vehicles

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long talks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House September 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency is resigning, months after an investigation found he misused government vehicles to travel to his home in North Carolina.

Brock Long said in a letter Wednesday to agency employees that he was resigning to spend more time with his family.

Long was under investigation by the Homeland Security Department’s watchdog, and word of it leaked just as Hurricane Florence struck last fall. Officials found he misused vehicles, but Long was not asked to resign, and he agreed to reimburse the government.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says he led the agency admirably for two years through six major hurricanes and five historic wildfires.

Deputy Administrator Pete Gaynor will become acting head of the agency.

