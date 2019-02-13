Despite 38,000 tips, answers still elusive in murders of Libby German, Abby Williams in Delphi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELPHI, Ind. – Two years have passed without answers for the families of Abby Williams and Libby German, two teenagers killed on the Delphi Historic Trails in 2017.

The teens were reported missing on Feb. 13, 2017. Their bodies were discovered the next day. Since then, police have received more than 38,000 tips in the case. They still receive a dozen daily.

Yet despite the information coming in from across the country, despite a photo of the suspect and a recording of his voice, despite the release of a composite sketch, the teens’ murders remain unsolved.

Investigators gathered in Carroll County Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the case. New Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland took the lead during the news conference, saying investigators continue to work hard to find whoever killed the girls.

“This case has affected the community in so many ways,” McLeland said. “The people behind the scenes will not rest until we get this case solved. Abby and Libby deserve that kind of dedication, not only from me but from everybody involved.”

McLeland pledged that investigators would have the full support of him and his staff as they pursue the case. He said many details of the murders would remain available only to investigators to protect the integrity of the case.

Submit tips in the Delphi murder investigation Email: Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com

Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com Tip Line: (844) 459-5786

(844) 459-5786 Indiana State Police: (800) 382-7537

(800) 382-7537 Carroll County Sheriff: (765) 564-2413

“We want to encourage people to continue to call in with any information that they may have. I always use the adage of, ‘if you see something, say something.’ Nothing is going to be considered a ‘dumb tip’ or a tip that we don’t want. Information is our main weapon here,” he said.

McLeland also discussed what made a good tip and outlined the following points:

Name of the suspect

Identifiers or identifying marks such as hair length, facial hair, tattoos, scars, etc.

Birthdate or approximate age

Last known address

Why you believe the person could be connected to the case or any connection they have to Delphi

As investigators have in the past, McLeland discouraged people from making graphics showing a side-by-side comparison of a suspect and the composite sketch released to the public.

“That just muddies the water and hurts the investigation,” he said.

McLeland anticipated receiving more tips following the news conference and said that was the point—to keep the case alive.

“This is not a cold case,” McLeland told reporters. “This case is not closed. We are not done with this investigation—there are countless people working on this every day.”

"If you're watching, we're coming," said Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter. "This county of Carroll and all that has happened here and all of the sadness associated with this county is unacceptable in a civilized society.

"I hope that I am able to stare [the killer] in the eye and ask him why [he did it]," Carter said. "Because at the end of the day, [Abby and Libby] are the ones that matter the most."