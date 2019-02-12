× Thief steals car from gas station in Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Police are looking for a thief who stole a car from a gas station in December.

According to the Speedway Police Department, a driver pulled into the Thorntons gas station at 5310 W. 10th St. around 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2018 and parked in front of the pumps. The driver left the keys in the car and walked toward the entrance.

When the driver made it to the doors, he saw a man in a black coat climb into the vehicle and speed off. The driver ran after his car, but it was too late. Surveillance cameras captured video of the suspect.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.