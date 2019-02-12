× Richmond man charged with child exploitation, possession of child porn

RICHMOND, Ind. – A Richmond man was arrested on child exploitation and possession of child pornography charges Tuesday morning.

Indiana State Police began investigating the case in October when they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The investigation led officers to an apartment in the 1800 block of South 13th Street, where a search warrant was served. As a result of the search, 43-year-old Jeremy C. Shain was taken into custody.

Police say Shain’s child exploitation charge stems from a pornographic image of a child under the age of 12 that was in his possession.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the case. Anyone with information regarding illegal activity is asked to call the Pendleton District at 765-778-2121. Tips can be made and kept anonymous.