Dijon Anderson's mother works to help other students tour colleges

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The mother of an Indianapolis teen killed in 2017 is working to help other teens have a bright future.

Dijon Anderson had big dreams. He was going to college and playing football. But the Warren Central senior’s life ended tragically in a shooting that’s still unsolved.

“He was very excited and so was I, he worked very hard to get that full ride scholarship,” Christa Frazier, his mother, said. “So his dreams were cut short for him so I want to keep our teens focused on the mind of going to college and positive things.”

So Frazier is working to make sure other Indy teens form dreams for college, too.

“This is to just help open their minds up of our children, our youth, to see what college really is because I’m a believer if they see it they’ll believe it,” she said.

Frazier formed The Dijon Anderson Foundation. Next month, they’ll taking students on a college tour.

“We’ll be going to Tennessee State, Kentucky State and Fisk University on a spring break college tour,” she said.

Frazier said so far 30 kids have signed up. There’s room for 45. It costs $250 per student. There is a $50 deposit. Right now, the foundation is looking for organizations to help sponsor students and hopes to make this an annual event.

“When I heard about this that’s why I was like I gotta go because you don’t get a lot of opportunities to go outside of Indy and see different colleges it’s really rare. Or if you do, it costs a lot of money,” Shania Miller, a junior at Warren Central High School, said.

She’s already signed up. She says she’s hoping to pursue an education n the medical field.

“Education’s really important to me, because I really want to do something with myself,” she said.

That’s what Dijon’s mother hopes other students take with them, too.

“A plan to do higher and better things in life so we won’t keep losing our teens,” Frazier said.

Frazier said they plan to offer sign ups Saturday 1-3 p.m. at Watkins Park Community Center.

