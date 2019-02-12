UPDATE: Westbound I-865 re-opened after jackknifed semi accident southwest of Zionsville

Posted 11:28 pm, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 03:28AM, February 13, 2019

UPDATE: Westbound I-865 has been re-opened.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A jackknifed semi has closed westbound I-865 southwest of Zionsville.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the closure is expected to last until about 2:47 a.m. Wednesday.

Drivers should expect delays while traveling along the Marion-Boone County line near I-465. Seek alternate routes if possible.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

