IMPD looking for northwest side hotel robber

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted for robbery.

The suspect robbed the La Quinta Inn on 3880 West 92nd Street on Dec. 11, using an object wrapped in black cloth that he implied to be a gun. He left the scene in an older model, extended bed pickup truck of an unknown color. The truck was driven by another individual. The suspects may be wanted for other hotel robberies in the area.

The man police are looking for is described as a light-skinned black male, possibly in his 40s and about 5’10”, 175 lbs. He had a stocky build and wore a black stocking hat, dark bandanna, black glove on his left hand, black pants, black shoes and a dark blue button-down shirt.

If you have any information please call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible to a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your information leads to a felony arrest.