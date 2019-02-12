Getting windy with some snow on the way

Posted 6:23 am, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 07:22AM, February 12, 2019

Lots of alerts in the Midwest and New England States as a winter storm blows through.  Some reports of up to seven inches of snow in Iowa with ice being the main problem from Chicago to South Bend.  Our Flood Watch will expire Tuesday morning, but we additionally have a Wind Advisory today and tonight.  Winds will be sustained 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Indiana has already picked up a quarter inch of rain, but the higher totals have been seen south. Rain will taper off mid-morning. Another mixed round of precipitation rolls through by lunchtime.

We'll transition to snow between 3-5 p.m. Tuesday.

A dusting of snow is possible Tuesday night.  Difficult driving is possible Tuesday evening.

Wednesday will be a good day to get your car washed as we'll be pleasantly seasonable.  Could have some rain for Valentine's Day dinner, so remember an umbrella!

