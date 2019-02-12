Frankfort police warn of counterfeit money with unique markings

FRANKFORT, Ind. — The Frankfort Police Department is advising businesses and individuals not to accept any cash with Asian style writing on it.

The department posted about the strange-looking money on Twitter.

According to police, the writing translates to fake or not real and is believed to be counterfeit. If you are unsure if your bills are counterfeit, please call the FPD at (317) 654-4431.

ALERT: Do not accept US currency with Asian style writing stamped on it. Call the Frankfort Police Department at 65… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Frankfort Police (@FrankfortPD) February 12, 2019

Here are some tips from the U.S. Department of Treasury on what to do if you think you’ve spotted a counterfeit bill.

For your personal safety. . . PLEASE: