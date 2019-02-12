Deer crashes through window, damages Terre Haute restaurant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A Terre Haute restaurant had a mess to clean up after a deer crashed through the window over the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday at Taco Casita on South 3rd Street, reports WTHI. The deer jumped through one of the windows, ran around the kitchen and dining room and then hopped back out.

Workers spent Monday cleaning up after the deer, sweeping up glass, cleaning the carpets and sanitizing the restaurant. A new window was installed to replace the broken one.

When manager Jennifer Lopez got the call, she was in disbelief.

“I was told on the phone that a deer was in the window, so I was like, ‘No…that can’t be right.’ When I got here, yeah, there definitely was and it definitely made a mess,” Lopez told WTHI.

No one was inside the restaurant, which was closed during the deer’s damaging frolic. Lopez said Taco Casita will reopen under normal business hours Tuesday.