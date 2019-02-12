× Armed robber steals money from Burger King in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Greenwood police are searching for a man who robbed Burger King at gunpoint.

The robbery happened at the Burger King located at 5979 N. SR 135.

Witnesses say a white man with facial hair and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans entered the restaurant around 8:30 p.m.

He pointed a gun at employees and demanded money.

The manager opened the drawer to one of the registers and the robber took the entire cash drawer, which contained an undetermined amount of money. The suspect then fled the scene of the crime in an early 2000’s dark blue Chevy Impala with a temporary (paper) license plate in the lower left corner of the rear window.

He was last seen driving northbound on SR 135. Still shots from surveillance video of the suspect and his vehicle are attached to this release.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Rex Saltsgaver at 317-887-5619 Ext. 5.