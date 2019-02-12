× A Wind Advisory all of central Indiana tonight

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of central Indiana through 4am Wednesday morning. We’ll have sustained winds from 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour. The strong winds, plus saturated ground, could result in a few trees falling over. Power outages are possible due to snapped power lines. Loose objects will be blown around and may cause damage. Driving will be difficult for high profile vehicles, especially on north/south roads.

We’ll have a dry Wednesday and Thursday before more rain arrives Thursday night.

Temperatures will fall during the day Friday and rain will change to snow.

Expect much colder air this weekend with highs below freezing and lows in the 20s.

Up to six inches of rain has fallen this week and with the ground saturated from recent snow melt, widespread flooding is occurring. Area waterways will continue to rise through the week and should be avoided.

So far this has been a wet month.

We’ll have sustained winds 20-30 mph tonight.

We have a Wind Advisory in effect through 4am.

Gusty winds may cause problems overnight.

We’ll have a dry Wednesday.

Rain will develop late Thursday.

Rain will change to snow as temperatures fall Friday.

Snow showers will taper off Saturday.

Snow showers affect the southern half of the state Sunday.

Expect colder temperatures this weekend.