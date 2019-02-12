1 person shot on Indy’s near northeast side

Posted 10:00 pm, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:26PM, February 12, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One person has been shot on the city’s near northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the shooting is currently believed to have occurred in the 2900 block of Caroline Ave. with officers responding to the injured victim at a Shell gas station located near 24th and Keystone.

Little is known at this time including the extent of the victim’s injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.