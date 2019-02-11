× Thieves restrained, beat pharmacist during armed robbery at Carmel Walgreens, police say

CARMEL, Ind. – Three thieves in masks restrained and attacked a pharmacist during a weekend robbery at a Walgreens store, police say.

According to the Carmel Police Department, the robbery happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday at the Walgreens located at 1424 S. Range Line Rd. Police said three men entered the store wearing masks; one of them had a gun.

The thieves restrained and battered the pharmacist before taking medicine and some cash. One employee was taken to an area hospital with injuries, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Carmel Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (317) 571-2551 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).