Police: Man accused of having 3 wives is in custody in Ohio

Posted 8:19 pm, February 11, 2019, by , Updated at 08:27PM, February 11, 2019

Michael Middleton (Photo via the York County Sheriff's office)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Maine man who is accused of being married to three different women in three different states is behind bars in Ohio.

A warrant was issued when 43-year-old Michael Middleton missed a court appearance Thursday in New Hampshire. A day later, he was arrested in Ohio. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that the “Cupid of Chaos” was awaiting extradition.

Charges were brought in New Hampshire because Middleton married a woman there while also being married to women in Alabama and Georgia.

The New Hampshire wife said Middleton made her feel like he cared about her but eventually scammed her out of $20,000. Investigators say there could be more wives.

Middleton was held Monday evening in the Franklin County Corrections Center. It was not known if he had attorney.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.