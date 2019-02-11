More heavy rain and a Flood Watch for central Indiana

Posted 4:18 pm, February 11, 2019, by , Updated at 04:43PM, February 11, 2019

A Flood Watch is in effect for most of central Indiana through Tuesday morning. Up to an inch of rain is likely overnight and the rain will be heavy at times. Light rain will continue through the day Tuesday. As temperatures fall from the 40s into the 30s in the afternoon, rain will change to light snow.

We’ll have a dry Wednesday and Thursday before more rain arrives Thursday night.

We’ll have a wet, mild Friday with highs in the 50s.

Rain will change to snow again Friday night through Saturday morning.

Expect much colder air this weekend with highs below freezing and lows in the 20s.

Up to five inches of rain has fell last this week and with the ground saturated from recent snow melt, widespread flooding is occurring. Area waterways will continue to rise through the week and should be avoided.

So far this has been a wet month.

A Flood Watch continues overnight.

Heavy rain will develop this evening.

Heavy rain is likely overnight.

Heavy rain will end early Tuesday.

Light rain is likely through Tuesday afternoon.

Rain will change to snow late Tuesday.

We’ll have gusty winds Tuesday.

Up to an inch of rain is likely Tuesday.

More rain is likely Friday.

Rain will change to snow by Saturday.

We’ll have a much colder weekend.

