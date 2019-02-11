× Lebanon police arrest man accused of stealing truck, crashing it while drunk

LEBANON, Ind. – Lebanon police arrested a man on several charges after police say he left the scene of a crash while drunk.

Clifton James Martin, 37, was arrested Monday on charges of auto theft, residential entry, habitual traffic violator, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, public intoxication and operating while intoxicated.

The events leading to his arrest began around 11 a.m. Monday, when Memorial Park employees told Lt. Ben Phelps with the Lebanon Police Department that their work truck, a 2019 Ford F250, had been stolen. The truck was registered to the Lebanon Parks Department.

At 11:06 a.m., authorities received calls about a vehicle striking a home and tree in the 1900 block of Elizaville Road. The vehicle at the scene matched the description of the truck stolen from Memorial Park and caused minor damage to the home. Witnesses described the driver of the truck as a black male who was seen running toward East Drive in Ulen.

At 11:09 a.m., authorities received a call from a homeowner in the 200 block of East Drive who said a man had forced his way inside his home. Officers arrested the suspect—later identified as Martin—without further incident.

Lebanon Community Schools were placed on a precautionary lockdown for about 20 minutes while the search for Martin was underway. No one was hurt during the incident.