IMPD looking for driver, vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metro Police Department (IMPD) is asking for the public’s help finding the suspect and vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on the city’s north side.

Soon after 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 7, police responded to a report of a person stuck by a vehicle in the 6000 block of E. 82nd Street. The officers found an unresponsive male victim, later identified as 24-year-old Dominic Mitchell. EMS personnel were called and pronounced Mitchell dead at the scene.

Detectives learned that a 2002-2009 Land Rover or Range Rover fled the scene, but the color of the vehicle is unknown. The vehicle is likely to have damage to the front passenger side, including the headlight and possibly the hood.

If you have information about this incident please call the Crash Investigations Office at (317) 327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.