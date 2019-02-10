Snow changes to rain tonight; Monitoring freezing rain potential for Monday morning commute

Snow today changes over to rain tonight as warmer air arrives above the ground. As mentioned last night, question remains regarding surface temp — whether it will be above/at/below freezing. If at/below, there could be a brief period of freezing rain for Monday morning commute.

This map shows a computer model’s projection of satellite/radar imagery at 7 a.m. Monday. I’ve also drawn on where a computer model has the freezing line (32F) at the surface. Anything along and north of the line would be an area that could freeze precipitation on contact. So where you see green/pink north of that line, there could be freezing rain.

Just a few tenths of a degree will make the difference between icing conditions or just rain. While our computer models are good, to get it right with a tenth of a degree resolution is hard to do.

I’ll keep monitoring and will have more updates later this evening. Also be sure to follow me on twitter (@johndissauer) for more frequent updates.