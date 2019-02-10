LIVE BLOG | Several crashes reported around central Indiana during burst of snowfall

Posted 12:03 pm, February 10, 2019, by , Updated at 01:26PM, February 10, 2019

Image from INDOT

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As snow fell across central Indiana Sunday, several crashes and slide-offs were reported across the area.

A crash closed one lane of I-65 southbound near 71st Street and mile marker 126 on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

On the west side, seven vehicles were involved in a crash on the off-ramp from 465 northbound to Rockville Road, including a WTFD fire engine. Three civilians and a firefighter suffered minor injuries. The Wayne Township Fire Department said the owner of a red pickup truck left the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact Indiana State Police or the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Photo from the Wayne Township Fire Department

I-465 and Rockville Road Crash/INDOT

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reported several crashes on I-65 in Lebanon and said roads in the county were “snow-covered, slick and hazardous.” The sheriff’s office said I-65 southbound was closed due to multiple crashes.

In Clinton County, drivers should avoid I-65 northbound at mile marker 158 due to a crash.

In Hamilton County, southbound U.S. 31 was closed at State Road 38 due to a crash, according to the Westfield Police Department. Hamilton County Emergency Management issued a yellow travel advisory until further noticed, saying mixed precipitation has resulted in several crashes around the county.

In Henry County, the left two lanes of westbound I-70 were closed near State Road 3 at mile marker 126.

