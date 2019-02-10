Real estate listing for suburban Philadelphia home goes viral thanks to ‘hidden’ feature

MAPLE GLEN, Pa. – The real estate listing for a suburban Philadelphia home raised a few eyebrows with the inclusion of a “sex basement”–and attracted national attention.

The five-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, $750,000 home in northern Philly suburb Maple Glen got the extra attention thanks to the feature.

Realtor Melissa Leonard dubbed it “50 Shades of Maple Glen” in a nod to the popular book and movie series. The fully equipped basement has a four-post bed, rack, whips, chains, stocks—you name it.

During an interview about the home on Slate.com, upset neighbors confronted Leonard to express their concerns about the home and the photos of the basement in the listing.

“You’ve got to take them down! We live next door and we don’t want this!” a man told her during the confrontation, Slate reported.

Leonard said several real estate sites have taken down pictures of the sex basement. She added that it’s a lovely home in a great neighborhood with a great school district. She said prospective buyers could certainly redo the basement if they didn’t like it as-is.

But the feature could also help prospective buyers make some extra cash. Leonard told PhillyMag.com that the owner rented it out on Airbnb for $750 a night during the week and $2,000 a night on weekends.

“He just started this and has made $5,000 in his first month. He’s getting constant bookings, and he even was hired to film a rap video there,” she said.

You can find the listing—with no mention of the sex basement—at this website.