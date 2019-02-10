× Owner cited after dog gets loose, kills puppy in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ind. – A man who was walking his puppy watched helplessly as a dog that was running loose attacked the pup and killed it.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 4:50 p.m. on Feb. 7 near Cohen Street and Caraway Street in the Hoosier Estates neighborhood.

Officers with the Lebanon Police Department received reports that a loose dog attacked and killed a three-month-old puppy while its owner, 67-year-old Glenn Sparks, was walking the pup. Witnesses told police two dogs were running loose in the neighborhood when one of them attacked the three-month-old puppy, which was on a leash.

Sparks hadn’t even left his own property when the attack happened and suffered a slight hand injury after the leash cut into his finger during the attack, police said. The investigation was turned over to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division.

Police said the dogs belonged to 36-year-old Amanda Jordan. Police said they were made aware after the attack that the dogs were frequently running loose in the community. However, they had no formal complaints or documented reports about them.

Jones received two citations: one for allowing the dog to stray beyond the owner’s premises and another for harboring a non-immunized dog.

“Unfortunately, this instance of two dogs running at large resulted in the unwarranted death of another animal, whose owner helplessly witnessed the attack,” said Deputy Hannah Fisher with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division.

“If you see a loose dog, please call Dispatch at 765-482-1412 with the location and description of the animal so that law enforcement can potentially prevent events like this from occurring in the future,” Fisher said.