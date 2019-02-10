Near southeast side house fire claims 1 life, injures firefighter

Posted 10:28 am, February 10, 2019, by , Updated at 11:14AM, February 10, 2019

A house fire in the 3500 block of Apple Street left one person seriously injured.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A house fire in Indy’s near southeast has claimed the life of one man while also sending a firefighter to the hospital with minor injuries after he fell through the burning home’s roof.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the initial call came in at 8:22 a.m. after a passerby noticed visible flames coming from a home located in the 3500 block of Apple Street, located near the intersection of Sherman Drive and Prospect Street.

Crews arrived on scene shortly after the call was dispatched and noted heavy smoke showing from the rear of the home. An adult man was located soon after firefighters arrived and was quickly removed from the home and transported to Eskenazi Hospital with critical injury.

The victim succumbed to his injuries shortly after 10 a.m.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes of fire crews arriving on scene. It is unclear at this time if working smoke alarms were within the home.

While battling the fire, one firefighter was injured while cutting a ventilation hole in the roof of the home. The peak of the home was reportedly soggy and gave way as the firefighter stepped on it sending him falling through the attic and down into the first floor. The falling firefighter struck a fellow firefighter during his fall but did not injure the second firefighter.

The firefighter who fell through the roof walked out of the home with assistance from other firefighters and was said to only have minor injury.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is the second fire fatality in the IFD service district in 2019.

