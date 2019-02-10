IN Focus: Panelists discuss State of Union, this week’s top stories

Posted 8:40 am, February 10, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS- What are Indiana political insiders saying about the quickly developing field of 2020 candidates? And what's the reaction to the President's state of the union address?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Mike Murphy and Robin Winston discuss this week's top stories, including the State of the Union address this past week, Pete Buttigieg's trip to Iowa, and Howard Schultz's visit to Purdue.

On this week's podcast, our panel also discusses some of this week's top local headlines, including the race for mayor in Indianapolis.

You can download this week's episode on iTunes, SpotifyGoogle PlaySoundCloud or Stitcher.

