Everything you need to know about the 2019 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Music’s biggest night is upon us. Yes, we’re talking about the 61st Grammy Awards.

Here’s a brief overview to get you up to speed before the big show.

Who’s hosting

15-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys will make her hosting debut. Keys actually filmed the moment she found out she landed the gig and then called her mom with the news.

“I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I’m going to bring that vibe and energy,” Keys about hosting. “I’m so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and, magic. I’m especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year!”

Who’s nominated

Rapper Kendrick Lamar leads with eight nominations, followed closely by Drake with seven. Singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile, the most-nominated female artist this year, has six nods. Post Malone’s “Beerbongs & Bentleys” is up album of the year, as well as Cardi B’s “Invasion of Privacy.” Her hit “I Like It,” featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin, is also up for record of the year. But there were also a few snubs. Taylor Swift’s hit album “Reputation” received only one nomination.

Performances

Get ready for a living room concert because some of the biggest names in music will take the stage, including Camila Cabello, Ricky Martin, Dolly Parton, Katy Perry, Little Big Town, Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Miley Cyrus.

Presenters

There’s also a slew of celebrities presenting awards, including Kelsea Ballerini, Leon Bridges, Luke Combs, Meghan Trainor, Cedric The Entertainer, Nina Dobrev, Anna Kendrick, Jada Pinket Smith and Wilmer Valderrama.

Where can you watch

The Grammys will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS4. You can also stream the show CBS All Access and YouTubeTV.