INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Ransburg YMCA turned 60 years old this week. Opening in 1959, this east side YMCA is the oldest in Indianapolis and one of only three with a 50-meter pool.

Our own Debby Knox spoke at the celebration. The YMCA will also host a Y-RIDE Cycle-a-Thon on Feb. 23.