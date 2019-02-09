Park County man accused of molesting girl under the age of 14

Josh Allen Montgomery III (Photo courtesy of the Parke County Jail via WTHI)

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. – A Parke County man was arrested for child molestation on Friday.

Indiana State Police say they began investigating the case on Feb. 2 after receiving information that a girl under the age of 14 had recently been molested.

According to police, the investigation revealed that 20-year-old Josh Allen Montgomery III of Rockville allegedly molested the girl in January.

After reviewing the investigation, the Parke County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Montgomery. He was then arrested without incident on two charges of child molesting, a level 3 felony.

Montgomery is being held at the Parke County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

