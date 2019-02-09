Marion County Jail deputy arrested and fired for sexual misconduct

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Jose Quinones, a former deputy with the Marion County Jail, was arrested and fired for sexual misconduct with a service provider and official misconduct. The sexual misconduct carries a level 5 felony, and official misconduct is a level 6 felony.

An employee with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office since October 2008, Quinones was arrested today. The investigation is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

