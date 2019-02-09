First responders who took action during Carmel High School explosion honored at game

CARMEL, Ind. – The community got a chance to say thank you to the first responders who took action during a gas explosion at Carmel High School.

Firefighters and police officers took to the court during at a basketball game Friday, where they received some well-deserved recognition.

Just on the other side of the gym was where natural gas ignited on the day after Christmas. Authorities said it happened when two maintenance workers were doing routine services.

No one was seriously injured, but both the workers were hospitalized for burns.

Around 100 people were in the building at the time and for some, it was a very close call.

“We had some students in this building that made some quick action to help other students and some younger kids figure out how to get out of the building,” said Sgt. D.J. Schoeff with Carmel police. “I don’t use the word miracle lightly, but it was nothing short of miraculous that no one was seriously injured or died from that explosion.”

Repairs are still underway on the damaged portion of the high school. There no word yet when they’ll be completed.

