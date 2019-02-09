Family of Indiana girl who died from meningitis wants parents to look out for symptoms

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. – The family of a northern Indiana girl who died from bacterial meningitis say they were surprised by how fast the infection took hold.

The mother of Abbigayle Dipietro told WSBT that the 10-year-old complained about an ear infection last weekend, started vomiting and had a seizure on Monday, and by Wednesday the girl was in a coma and passed away.

The Middlebury family says they didn’t know what meningitis was before Abbigayle became ill.

Her parents say it’s been extremely tough just coming to terms with her being gone. They’re hoping no other parent has to go through this. That’s why they want people to look out for certain symptoms, such as headaches, fevers, vomiting, ear infections or a stiff neck.

“If there is any of those symptoms, whether you think it’s just a migraine or flu, push to have as much blood work and testing done as you can,” said Tasha Dipietro-Anderson, Abbigayle’s mother. “If we would have known what it could have led to, would have probably tried to do more.”

A fundraiser has been started on Facebook to cover the girl’s medical expenses. As of Saturday evening, it has raised more than $12,000.

Abbigayle’s family is focusing on her memorial, which is scheduled for February 22 at 5 p.m. at Middlebury Church of the Brethren.