× Extension cord used to power space heater overheats, catches fire in west side home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An extension cord used to power a space heater overheated and sparked a house fire on the west side of Indianapolis.

The Wayne Township Fire Department says it happened in the 6300 block of Rockville Rd. Saturday morning.

According to firefighters, five children and four adults escaped the home after the fire broke out.

Officials say the home had a smoking alarm, but it wasn’t functioning.

“We are thankful the family escaped without injury,” wrote the fire department in a tweet.