DNA evidence leads to man's arrest in 2006 rape of Bloomington woman

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Nearly 13 years after a Bloomington woman was raped in her own apartment, police say they’ve made an arrest, thanks to DNA evidence.

The police department announced Saturday that 47-year-old Jamison A. Beedie of Heltonville was taken into custody on rape and burglary charges on Friday.

On the night of March 28, 2006, police responded to an apartment in the 300 block of East 2nd Street, where the victim reported she had been sexually assaulted.

The victim told officers that she was expecting her boyfriend to come home shortly after her, so she left the front door unlocked and then got in the shower. While showering, the woman claimed a man entered the bathroom holding one of her kitchen knives and demanded that she get out of the shower.

The victim told police that she attempted to flee, but the man grabbed her by her arm and forced her into a bedroom where he sexually assaulted her while armed with the knife.

The victim’s boyfriend then arrived at the apartment and walked into the bedroom, where police say he observed the suspect on top of the victim. The man then shoved his way past the boyfriend and fled from the apartment. The victim was then taken to a local hospital for a forensic exam and evidence collection by a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE).

On February 5 of this year, Bloomington police say they were notified by the Indiana State Police Laboratory that DNA evidence collected during this investigation had been matched to an offender in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) database. A DNA sample had recently been collected from the suspect due to his arrest for a felony charge in Lawrence County in late 2018.

Once the suspect’s DNA profile was compared to unknown DNA profiles in the database, the system matched the suspect’s DNA with samples collected during the initial investigation in 2006.

Detectives then traveled to Lawrence County on Friday, where the suspect was taken into custody and a search warrant was executed at the suspect’s home. After an interview, Beedie was incarcerated in the Monroe County Jail.