× Cloverdale drug arrests stem from failure to wear seatbelts

CLOVERDALE, Ind. – A state trooper attempted to stop a driver for not wearing a seatbelt, but ended up arresting three people on drug charges instead.

Indiana State Police say Trooper Colton Maynor was patrolling in Cloverdale when he passed a vehicle going in the opposite direction. As Maynor was attempting to turn around, he watched the car turn into a local business.

Police say the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Shylor K. Clark, immediately exited the vehicle, and rushed inside. Officers later found Clark had placed a bag of methamphetamine in the business.

During a search of Clark’s vehicle, police say they also located a small caliber handgun, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Clark was arrested on the following charges: felon in possession of handgun, possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle while under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and warrant charges out of Owen County.

Two passengers, 24-year-old Jacob R. Cornwell and 26-year-old Carissa D. Taylor, were both arrested on possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia charges.