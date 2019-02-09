Baldwin scores 18 to lift Butler over Georgetown 73-69

Posted 5:33 pm, February 9, 2019, by , Updated at 05:34PM, February 9, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 15: Kamar Baldwin #3 of the Butler Bulldogs drives against Rob Phinisee #10 of the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 15, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Indiana won 71-68. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamar Baldwin had 18 points as Butler narrowly beat Georgetown 73-69 on Saturday.

Jordan Tucker had 15 points for Butler (14-10, 5-6 Big East Conference). Paul Jorgensen added 12 points. Nate Fowler had three assists for the visitors.

Mac McClung had 21 points for the Hoyas (15-9, 5-6). Jamorko Pickett added 18 points. Jessie Govan had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Bulldogs evened the season series against the Hoyas with the win. Georgetown defeated Butler 84-76 on Jan. 2. Butler takes on St. John’s on the road on Tuesday. Georgetown plays Seton Hall on the road on Wednesday.

