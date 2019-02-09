2 arrested on drug and weapons charges in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Two people were arrested on drug dealing charges after police were called to check on the well-being of a child in Lafayette Friday night.

When officers responded to the 3200 block of Crosspoint Court North, police say they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the residence.

After obtaining a search warrant, police say they located 4 pounds of marijuana, 6 schedule two pills, 7 firearms with a large amount of ammunition, and $68,227 in cash.

Police say three children were also located inside the home. They were all turned over to the custody of a parent.

As a result of the investigation, Darryl Evans, 31, and Peyton Cruea, 37, were arrested and charged with dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, and maintaining a common nuisance. Evans is also being charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and Cruea is facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance.