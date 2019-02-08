× Woman dies after incident at Indy church

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A woman who stopped breathing moments after being handcuffed by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers has died.

The incident happened at the Mount Calvary Apostolic Church on East 42nd Street Wednesday night.

Police believe the woman was having some kind of mental health crisis when she began fighting with members of the congregation. When officers arrived on scene, she allegedly started attacking them.

They put her into handcuffs, and that’s when she stopped breathing. They took off the restraints and started doing CPR. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she later passed away.

IMPD says more than 20 people in the church witnessed the incident and are cooperating with investigators. The names of the officers involved aren’t being released as the investigation is ongoing.

Those officers are on administrative leave until the investigation concludes.