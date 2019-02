Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A soldier from Indianapolis met his daughter for the first time when he recently returned home from Afghanistan.

The 101st Airborne Division stationed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky says Taylor Sumner returned to the U.S. last Saturday after nine months in the Middle East.

Sumner’s sister, Emily, captured the sweet moment and shared it online with the caption, “my brother returned home from Afghanistan today and met his daughter for the first time.”