Click here for delays and closings

Portions of Kessler Blvd on Indy’s north side closed due to water main break

Posted 7:25 am, February 8, 2019, by

Photo of water main break on February 8, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A water main break on the north side of Indianapolis is causing a major headache for many people who travel through the area.

Citizens Energy crews are working to repair a water main break on Kessler Blvd right in front of Bishop Chatard High School.

Kessler Blvd E Drive is closed from Crittenden Avenue to Hillside Avenue. The water main is 80-years-old. And it is expected to remain closed for most of the day.

You can use College Avenue or Keystone Avenue to Broad Ripple Ave as your detour.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.