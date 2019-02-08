× Portions of Kessler Blvd on Indy’s north side closed due to water main break

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A water main break on the north side of Indianapolis is causing a major headache for many people who travel through the area.

Citizens Energy crews are working to repair a water main break on Kessler Blvd right in front of Bishop Chatard High School.

Kessler Blvd E Drive is closed from Crittenden Avenue to Hillside Avenue. The water main is 80-years-old. And it is expected to remain closed for most of the day.

You can use College Avenue or Keystone Avenue to Broad Ripple Ave as your detour.